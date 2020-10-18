The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9:
Integrative Behavioral Health & Alternative Healing, 117 E. 18th St., Owensboro
CareStaff Partners LLC, Hollywood, Florida, temporary help
Kellogg Sales Company, Battle Creek, Michigan, dried and dehydrated food manufacturing
RFI Properties I LLC, 527 Emory Drive, Owensboro, residential property management
Strive Health KY LLC, Denver
Backyard Smokehouse, Greenville
Jonah Development Corp., Batavia, Ohio, construction
Beam Team Construction Inc., Alpharetta, Georgia
All Blown Up Inflatable Rentals, Newburgh
Wendy’s, Cypress, California
Fresenius Kabi LLC, Lake Zurich, Illinois, wholesale drugs
Piece By Peace Assembly LLC, Robards, support services
Weather or Not Dog Walker, Wilmington, Delaware
Bailey’s Lawncare and Handyman Service, 6310 Valley Brook Trace, Utica
Midtown Tax Service, 920 Frederica St., Owensboro
Sweet Ts Relic Recovery LLC, 3283 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro, used merchandise
Diane Goetz Family Practice PLLC, 3000 Alvey Park Drive W., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.