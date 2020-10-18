The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9:

Integrative Behavioral Health & Alternative Healing, 117 E. 18th St., Owensboro

CareStaff Partners LLC, Hollywood, Florida, temporary help

Kellogg Sales Company, Battle Creek, Michigan, dried and dehydrated food manufacturing

RFI Properties I LLC, 527 Emory Drive, Owensboro, residential property management

Strive Health KY LLC, Denver

Backyard Smokehouse, Greenville

Jonah Development Corp., Batavia, Ohio, construction

Beam Team Construction Inc., Alpharetta, Georgia

All Blown Up Inflatable Rentals, Newburgh

Wendy’s, Cypress, California

Fresenius Kabi LLC, Lake Zurich, Illinois, wholesale drugs

Piece By Peace Assembly LLC, Robards, support services

Weather or Not Dog Walker, Wilmington, Delaware

Bailey’s Lawncare and Handyman Service, 6310 Valley Brook Trace, Utica

Midtown Tax Service, 920 Frederica St., Owensboro

Sweet Ts Relic Recovery LLC, 3283 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro, used merchandise

Diane Goetz Family Practice PLLC, 3000 Alvey Park Drive W., Owensboro

