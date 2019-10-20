The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 30 and Oct. 11:

Henderson Services LLC, Louisville, electrical contractors

JBK Home Care, 4374 Autumn Ridge Bend, Owensboro

Morgan I. S. Miller, 521 Stockton Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing

Reyes Construction LLC, 1408 Wing Ave., Owensboro

TR Yard Care LLC, 9849 Rummage Road, Whitesville

Rayelle Collection, 120A W. Second St. Owensboro, boutique

Perfect Stripes Lawn Care, 1056 Morgantown Road, Whitesville

Vescio's Sportsfields, Lexington

Hajoca Corporation, Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, plumbing and heating

JM Services, 1113 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, residential remodeling

Covance, Madison, Wisconsin, pharmaceutical manufacturing

Arbor E & T LLC, Louisville, vocational rehab

HireLevel, Marion, Illinois, professional employment

Haz-Mat Environmental Services LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina

The Dream Studio, 1805 Parrish Plaza Drive, Owensboro, women's clothing

Morris Carpentry, 2125 Griffith Ave., Owensboro

Grey House, 703 Griffith Ave., Owensboro. bed and breakfast

Entheos Architects, Indianapolis

Onesource, Tupelo, Mississippi, temporary employment agency

The Jughandle LLC, 1311 W. Second St., Owensboro, restaurant

Haylea B. Lashing, 1401 Triplett St., Owensboro, personal services

Rebecca Poehlein, 1941 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, janitorial services

Health and Safety Sciences LLC, Louisville

Lumeris Healthcare Outcomes LLC, Maryland Heights, Missouri

Moe's Southwest Grill, Alpharetta, Georgia

