The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 30 and Oct. 11:
Henderson Services LLC, Louisville, electrical contractors
JBK Home Care, 4374 Autumn Ridge Bend, Owensboro
Morgan I. S. Miller, 521 Stockton Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
Reyes Construction LLC, 1408 Wing Ave., Owensboro
TR Yard Care LLC, 9849 Rummage Road, Whitesville
Rayelle Collection, 120A W. Second St. Owensboro, boutique
Perfect Stripes Lawn Care, 1056 Morgantown Road, Whitesville
Vescio's Sportsfields, Lexington
Hajoca Corporation, Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, plumbing and heating
JM Services, 1113 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, residential remodeling
Covance, Madison, Wisconsin, pharmaceutical manufacturing
Arbor E & T LLC, Louisville, vocational rehab
HireLevel, Marion, Illinois, professional employment
Haz-Mat Environmental Services LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina
The Dream Studio, 1805 Parrish Plaza Drive, Owensboro, women's clothing
Morris Carpentry, 2125 Griffith Ave., Owensboro
Grey House, 703 Griffith Ave., Owensboro. bed and breakfast
Entheos Architects, Indianapolis
Onesource, Tupelo, Mississippi, temporary employment agency
The Jughandle LLC, 1311 W. Second St., Owensboro, restaurant
Haylea B. Lashing, 1401 Triplett St., Owensboro, personal services
Rebecca Poehlein, 1941 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, janitorial services
Health and Safety Sciences LLC, Louisville
Lumeris Healthcare Outcomes LLC, Maryland Heights, Missouri
Moe's Southwest Grill, Alpharetta, Georgia
