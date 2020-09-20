The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11:

Kristin Aull Photography, 3715 Legacy Run, Owensboro

Todd Boswell, 5779 U.S. 60 W., Owensboro, personal services

Powerhouse Retail Services, Crowley, Texas, specialty trade contractor

El Quetzal Tienda Hispana, Morgantown, specialty food store

Wanda Kuegel GST Non Exempt Trust, Owensboro, residential leasing

The Party Space Place LLC, 2367 Ottawa Drive, Owensboro, non-residential leasing

Byers Elder Care Law LLC, Louisville

Pivital Inc., Longmont, Colorado, professional, scientific and technical services

One American Mortgage, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Pela’iah Barner, 307 E. 22nd St., Owensboro, beauty salon

Martha Driver, 3891 Raintree Drive, Owensboro beauty salon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.