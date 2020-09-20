The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11:
Kristin Aull Photography, 3715 Legacy Run, Owensboro
Todd Boswell, 5779 U.S. 60 W., Owensboro, personal services
Powerhouse Retail Services, Crowley, Texas, specialty trade contractor
El Quetzal Tienda Hispana, Morgantown, specialty food store
Wanda Kuegel GST Non Exempt Trust, Owensboro, residential leasing
The Party Space Place LLC, 2367 Ottawa Drive, Owensboro, non-residential leasing
Byers Elder Care Law LLC, Louisville
Pivital Inc., Longmont, Colorado, professional, scientific and technical services
One American Mortgage, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Pela’iah Barner, 307 E. 22nd St., Owensboro, beauty salon
Martha Driver, 3891 Raintree Drive, Owensboro beauty salon
