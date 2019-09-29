The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 16 and Sept. 20:
SIP, 101 Frederica St., Owensboro
Next Industries Inc., Shelby Township, Michigan, executive offices
Affordable Appliance Repair, 1948 Wyandotte Ave., Owensboro
Shield Works, Winchester, waste collection
Exact Sciences Corporation, Madison, Wisconsin, medical laboratory
Judy's Housekeeping Services, 168 Shelly Drive, Owensboro
TRT Distribution LLC, 2400 Grimes Ave., Owensboro
D7-5 LLC, Minneapolis, real estate leasing
Owensboro 7 on 7 Football LLC, 1925 Ottawa Drive, Owensboro
Howard's Painting LLC, 1907 Chesterfield Drive, Owensboro
