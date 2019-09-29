The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 16 and Sept. 20:

SIP, 101 Frederica St., Owensboro

Next Industries Inc., Shelby Township, Michigan, executive offices

Affordable Appliance Repair, 1948 Wyandotte Ave., Owensboro

Shield Works, Winchester, waste collection

Exact Sciences Corporation, Madison, Wisconsin, medical laboratory

Judy's Housekeeping Services, 168 Shelly Drive, Owensboro

TRT Distribution LLC, 2400 Grimes Ave., Owensboro

D7-5 LLC, Minneapolis, real estate leasing

Owensboro 7 on 7 Football LLC, 1925 Ottawa Drive, Owensboro

Howard's Painting LLC, 1907 Chesterfield Drive, Owensboro

