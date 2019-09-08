The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30:
Go Wireless New Kentucky Inc., Madison Heights, Michigan
IRI Information Resources Inc., Chicago
RENLEARN Renaissance Learning, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Randy Sutherland, Horse Branch, drywall and insulation contractor
Crown Services Inc., Columbus, Ohio, staffing specialists
McKena Tichenor, Lewisport, family services
Owensboro Elite Contractors, 3205 Christie Place, Owensboro
Laura Joan Studio, 1626 Cary Court, Owensboro, gift store
Adkins Media LLC, 8276 Todd Bridge Road, Owensboro, digital media
Dallas Truck Service, Tell City
Bay State Miling Company, Quincy, Massachusetts
Pinnacle Mechanical, Horton, Alabama
