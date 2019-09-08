The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30:

Go Wireless New Kentucky Inc., Madison Heights, Michigan

IRI Information Resources Inc., Chicago

RENLEARN Renaissance Learning, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Randy Sutherland, Horse Branch, drywall and insulation contractor

Crown Services Inc., Columbus, Ohio, staffing specialists

McKena Tichenor, Lewisport, family services

Owensboro Elite Contractors, 3205 Christie Place, Owensboro

Laura Joan Studio, 1626 Cary Court, Owensboro, gift store

Adkins Media LLC, 8276 Todd Bridge Road, Owensboro, digital media

Dallas Truck Service, Tell City

Bay State Miling Company, Quincy, Massachusetts

Pinnacle Mechanical, Horton, Alabama

