The following business licenses were issued between July 1 and July 5:
Down ta Earth, Somerset, water and sewer line construction
Alstom Power Inc., Schenectady, New York, fossil fuel power generation
Firehouse Moving Company, 2418 Cascades Pointe, Owensboro
Mark Rush Photography, 419 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Iron House Liquors, Ambler, Pennsylvania
Marseille & Company, 3512 Chickasaw Drive, Owensboro, public relations
Destini Spencer, 2111 Churchill Court, Owensboro, painting and wall coverings
Generator Services LLC, 194 Lakewood Drive, Owensboro
Shelby's Wheel & Tire Auto Repair, 1709 Breckenridge St., Owensboro
RJ Tools & Service LLC, Whitesville
Jacie Dunn-Garcia MSSLP-CCC, 3355 Greenbriar Road, Utica, physical, occupational and speech therapy
Premier Pressure Washing, 3842 Carpenter Drive, Owensboro
