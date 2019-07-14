The following business licenses were issued between July 1 and July 5:

Down ta Earth, Somerset, water and sewer line construction

Alstom Power Inc., Schenectady, New York, fossil fuel power generation

Firehouse Moving Company, 2418 Cascades Pointe, Owensboro

Mark Rush Photography, 419 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

Iron House Liquors, Ambler, Pennsylvania

Marseille & Company, 3512 Chickasaw Drive, Owensboro, public relations

Destini Spencer, 2111 Churchill Court, Owensboro, painting and wall coverings

Generator Services LLC, 194 Lakewood Drive, Owensboro

Shelby's Wheel & Tire Auto Repair, 1709 Breckenridge St., Owensboro

RJ Tools & Service LLC, Whitesville

Jacie Dunn-Garcia MSSLP-CCC, 3355 Greenbriar Road, Utica, physical, occupational and speech therapy

Premier Pressure Washing, 3842 Carpenter Drive, Owensboro

