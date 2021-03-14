The following business licenses were issued between March 1 and March 5:
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hanover, New Jersey
Passport Health Plan of Molina Health, Long Beach, California
Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Dover, New Hampshire
Accident Fund Insurance Company, Lansing, Michigan
Inspire Upholstery & Design, 6669 Barcroft, Owensboro
Mega Replay of Kentucky Inc., Bargersville, Indiana, hobby and games
Rhinerson Land Surveying LLC, 5798 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro
La’Kay’s Events, 2401 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Pike Telecom and Renewables LLC, Mount Airy, North Carolina
Managed Staffing Inc., Dallas
KW Properties LLC, 3117 Alvey Park Drive W., Owensboro
Precision Craftsman Roofing & Remodeling, Cromwell
