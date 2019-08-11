Thomas R. Lilly, 6450 Summit Drive, Owensboro, support services
Lowry Investment Group LLC, 2873 Silver Creek Loop, Owensboro
Frosty Cones, 400 Salem Drive, Owensboro
Fam of Steele, 1501 Trinity Drive, Owensboro, building services
Living Restored LLC, 2611 Burton Road, Utica, personal services
Owensboro Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St., Owensboro
OPC Contracting Inc., Willoughby, Ohio
Long Electric LLC, Jonesboro, Arkansas
Rolling Pin Pastry Shop, 1129 E. 18th St., Owensboro
R & R Designs, 5957 Macedonia Road, Owensboro, commercial screen printing
Straight Arrow Consulting, Tampa, general management consulting
River Rock Ventures, Cincinnati, masonry contractors
Jackson Therapy Partners, Orlando
Jessica Gayle Mcfarling, Evansville, individual and family services
Gentrys' Home Service, 3207 Meadowland Drive, Owensboro, remodeling
