Thomas R. Lilly, 6450 Summit Drive, Owensboro, support services

Lowry Investment Group LLC, 2873 Silver Creek Loop, Owensboro

Frosty Cones, 400 Salem Drive, Owensboro

Fam of Steele, 1501 Trinity Drive, Owensboro, building services

Living Restored LLC, 2611 Burton Road, Utica, personal services

Owensboro Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St., Owensboro

OPC Contracting Inc., Willoughby, Ohio

Long Electric LLC, Jonesboro, Arkansas

Rolling Pin Pastry Shop, 1129 E. 18th St., Owensboro

R & R Designs, 5957 Macedonia Road, Owensboro, commercial screen printing

Straight Arrow Consulting, Tampa, general management consulting

River Rock Ventures, Cincinnati, masonry contractors

Jackson Therapy Partners, Orlando

Jessica Gayle Mcfarling, Evansville, individual and family services

Gentrys' Home Service, 3207 Meadowland Drive, Owensboro, remodeling

