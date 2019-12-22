The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13:

JD Electric LLC, Louisville

Blend LLC, 3841 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro, graphic design

Thrive Consultants LTD Co., 3841 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro

Pool Man, 1327 Bowie Trail, Owensboro

Handyman Chapman, 929 Locust St., Owensboro

P&P Transportation LLC, Indianapolis

Michael Hagan, 7014 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot, residential leasing

Johnny Hulsman Signs Inc., Cincinnati

Carts Gone Wild of Owensboro, Haubstadt, Indiana

Southern Electrical Contractors Inc., Miamitown, Ohio

