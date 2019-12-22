The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13:
JD Electric LLC, Louisville
Blend LLC, 3841 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro, graphic design
Thrive Consultants LTD Co., 3841 Brookfield Drive, Owensboro
Pool Man, 1327 Bowie Trail, Owensboro
Handyman Chapman, 929 Locust St., Owensboro
P&P Transportation LLC, Indianapolis
Michael Hagan, 7014 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot, residential leasing
Johnny Hulsman Signs Inc., Cincinnati
Carts Gone Wild of Owensboro, Haubstadt, Indiana
Southern Electrical Contractors Inc., Miamitown, Ohio
