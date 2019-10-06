The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27:

Clark Financial Planning LLC, 5477 Ridgepoint Court, Owensboro

Edison Electric LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee

SD Hale Construction LLC, Glasgow

MCD Construction & Remodeling, 2715 Wesleyan Park Drive, Owensboro

Hard Knott Designs, 12280 Floral Road, Hawesville, graphic designs

Olive & Fig Productions, 4796 Kentucky 142, Philpot, photography

Autry Heating & Air LLC, 106 W. 18th St., Owensboro

Empire Roofing Co Of Georgia Inc., Fort Worth, Texas

Ken Tech Service, 3941 Kensington Place, Owensboro, computer services

Phase Two Digital Studios, 215 W. Legion Blvd., Owensboro

Coalfire Systems Inc., Westminster, Colorado, security systems

General Electric International Inc., Boston

Little Cabin Resort, Falls of Rough

Bates Electric Inc, Imperial, Missouri

KVB Electric LLC, Cantrall, Illinois

