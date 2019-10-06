The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27:
Clark Financial Planning LLC, 5477 Ridgepoint Court, Owensboro
Edison Electric LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee
SD Hale Construction LLC, Glasgow
MCD Construction & Remodeling, 2715 Wesleyan Park Drive, Owensboro
Hard Knott Designs, 12280 Floral Road, Hawesville, graphic designs
Olive & Fig Productions, 4796 Kentucky 142, Philpot, photography
Autry Heating & Air LLC, 106 W. 18th St., Owensboro
Empire Roofing Co Of Georgia Inc., Fort Worth, Texas
Ken Tech Service, 3941 Kensington Place, Owensboro, computer services
Phase Two Digital Studios, 215 W. Legion Blvd., Owensboro
Coalfire Systems Inc., Westminster, Colorado, security systems
General Electric International Inc., Boston
Little Cabin Resort, Falls of Rough
Bates Electric Inc, Imperial, Missouri
KVB Electric LLC, Cantrall, Illinois
