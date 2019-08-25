The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16:

J&W Electric LLC, Caneyville

Interface Security Systems LLC, Earth City, Missouri

Mid-America Sports Construction, Lees Summit, Missouri

Leo's Construction, 520 Wyatt Ave., Madisonville

Williams Hauling, 2361 Secretariat Drive, Owensboro

Fire Suppression/Fire Sprinkler Systems, Scott City, Missouri

Siteone Landscape Supply LLC, Troy, Michigan

Corso Care Cleaning LLC, 1238 Rose Hill Drive, Owensboro

AgriCultures Inc., Utica

Reflections By Talea Photography LLC, 2322 Overlook Park, Owensboro

American Home Inspections LLC, 8730 Monarch Road, Philpot

Flourish & Bloom, Livermore, auto repair

Doug Curtis, 2308 Palladio Ave., Owensboro, electrical contractor

Complete Electric, Chandler, Indiana

Ruggles Sign, Versailles

SKY Restoration DKI, Smiths Grove

Integrative Mental Health LLC, 1727 Sweeney St., Owensboro

