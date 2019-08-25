The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16:
J&W Electric LLC, Caneyville
Interface Security Systems LLC, Earth City, Missouri
Mid-America Sports Construction, Lees Summit, Missouri
Leo's Construction, 520 Wyatt Ave., Madisonville
Williams Hauling, 2361 Secretariat Drive, Owensboro
Fire Suppression/Fire Sprinkler Systems, Scott City, Missouri
Siteone Landscape Supply LLC, Troy, Michigan
Corso Care Cleaning LLC, 1238 Rose Hill Drive, Owensboro
AgriCultures Inc., Utica
Reflections By Talea Photography LLC, 2322 Overlook Park, Owensboro
American Home Inspections LLC, 8730 Monarch Road, Philpot
Flourish & Bloom, Livermore, auto repair
Doug Curtis, 2308 Palladio Ave., Owensboro, electrical contractor
Complete Electric, Chandler, Indiana
Ruggles Sign, Versailles
SKY Restoration DKI, Smiths Grove
Integrative Mental Health LLC, 1727 Sweeney St., Owensboro
