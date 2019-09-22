The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 2 and Sept. 13:
Gabe's Construction Company Inc., Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Canvas Blessings, 3636 Decidedly Court, Owensboro, artists, writers and performers
Your Special Day by Stacy, 4012 Kensington Place, Owensboro, personal services
Blanton Electric Inc., Leitchfield
Crawford Electric Inc., Mayfield
Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, 625 Birkhead Ave., Owensboro, non-residential leasing
Dabbles, 2510 W. Second St., Owensboro, automotive repair
Patriot Auto Repair, 6920 Lamplite Circle, Owensboro
Billy's Games & Repair Shop, Campbellsville
Ferrelgas L.P., Liberty, Missouri, petroleum bulk storage
Owensboro Fence, 4780 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro
AGCS&S Handyman LLC, 4350 King Christian Court, Owensboro
Law of Locs, 1401 Triplett St., Owensboro, personal care services
Our Technology Group LLC, 2900 Veach Road, Owensboro
Nick's Home Repair, Madisonville
Benson Electric LLC, 2441 Summer Walk, Owensboro
Paul Frey Construction, Lamar, Indiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.