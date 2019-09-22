The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 2 and Sept. 13:

Gabe's Construction Company Inc., Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Canvas Blessings, 3636 Decidedly Court, Owensboro, artists, writers and performers

Your Special Day by Stacy, 4012 Kensington Place, Owensboro, personal services

Blanton Electric Inc., Leitchfield

Crawford Electric Inc., Mayfield

Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, 625 Birkhead Ave., Owensboro, non-residential leasing

Dabbles, 2510 W. Second St., Owensboro, automotive repair

Patriot Auto Repair, 6920 Lamplite Circle, Owensboro

Billy's Games & Repair Shop, Campbellsville

Ferrelgas L.P., Liberty, Missouri, petroleum bulk storage

Owensboro Fence, 4780 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro

AGCS&S Handyman LLC, 4350 King Christian Court, Owensboro

Law of Locs, 1401 Triplett St., Owensboro, personal care services

Our Technology Group LLC, 2900 Veach Road, Owensboro

Nick's Home Repair, Madisonville

Benson Electric LLC, 2441 Summer Walk, Owensboro

Paul Frey Construction, Lamar, Indiana

