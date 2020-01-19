What’s the biggest concern of small businesses these days?
Finding the right employees, according to Tom Underwood, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business.
“Our members say they want to hire people, but they’re having a hard time finding qualified applicants,” he said in a news release.
Underwood said a survey of small business owners found that “they consider the quality of labor their single most important problem, more important right now than taxes or government regulations. Workforce development and training is something we hope to address in this year’s session of the General Assembly.”
— Five Below, which has a store in Owensboro, is on a growth spurt.
Last week, the “tween and teen” chain said it plans to open 180 new stores this year.
That represents a 20% growth rate.
— Business.org released a ranking of the best states for entrepreneurs last week.
Kentucky came in at No. 43.
The study listed us at 4.3% unemployment.
Rent as a %age of income came in at 19%.
The %age of people 25 to 34 here was 27.4%.
And the %age of those people with at least a bachelor’s degree was 13%.
Washington D.C. topped the ranking with 5.6% unemployment and rent at 32.3% of income.
But its %age of young adults was 71.1% and 22% had at least a bachelor’s degree.
• The NPD Group said last week that general merchandise sales during the Christmas season rose only 0.2%.
Sales of toys, technology, small appliance, athletic footwear and prestige beauty industries were flat, the report said.
• Are brick-and-mortar banks on their way out?
A new survey from MagnifyMoney, a LendingTree company, found that 75% of Americans think that physical bank branches are becoming a thing of the past.
And nearly 80% do all of their banking online or via a mobile app.
• Gas prices are coming back down.
On Friday, they ranged from $2.08 to $2.39.
But most were under $2.20.
