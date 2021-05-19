Many local and chain retailers have made adjustments to their mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently put out a statement saying that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks.
Walmart and Target are no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers or employees.
Meijer and CVS are no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, but they are still required for employees.
Kroger and Walgreens have made no changes to their mask policies.
David Stone, a manager at Gordon’s True Value Hardware in Owensboro, said they have relaxed their policy since the CDC’s new guidance.
“We’ve been following what the CDC and what the governor has been saying,” he said.
Stone said that they are not enforcing masks as heavily on their customers, but employees are still required to wear them.
Julie McDonald, general manager of Shoe Stop in Owensboro, said that they aren’t changing anything until June 11, the day that Kentucky is expected to lift capacity restrictions and the mask mandate.
“After the 11th, it’ll be up to employees and customers if they want to wear a mask,” McDonald said.
Currently, Shoe Stop personnel and staff are required to wear masks, but McDonald said that if a customer enters and is vaccinated, it is up to them if they want to wear a mask.
Jeffery Danhauer, owner of Danhauer Pharmacy in Owensboro, said that the store has relaxed its policy and has been following all of the CDC’s guidelines since the pandemic began.
“We encourage all of our patients to follow the CDC’s guidelines,” Danhauer said.
Debi Ford, the owner of Simply Chic Home Accents in Owensboro, said that in light of the CDC’s new guidance, their mask policy is based on the comfort of the customer.
“If a customer walks in with a mask, I’ll put mine on,” Ford said. “But if we’re both vaccinated, and they’re comfortable, we’ll go without them.”
Ford said that she and her employees still clean handles and counters frequently, and try to keep a safe distance. She is hoping to continue to ease up as coronavirus cases keep dropping.
“We’re trying to get back to normal as much as possible,” Ford said.
For more on the CDC’s mask guidelines, visit cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.