Samuel Call was living on a farm in what’s now Bourbon County in 1791 — a year before Kentucky became a state.
A few years later, he built a still on his farm and started making whiskey.
Eight generations later, Jacob Call is master distiller and director of operations at Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co.
“We’re one of the oldest distilling families in Kentucky,” Call said last week. “John Call, my grandfather, worked for Jim Beam and my father, Ron Call, worked for Jim Beam until he went to Florida Caribbean Distillers.”
Ron Call was a master distiller there.
Jacob Call started his career in banking. He joined his father at Florida Distillers in 2007.
“But being from Kentucky, I wanted to come back and make bourbon,” he said.
He got the chance in 2015 when what was then South Carolina-based Terressentia Corp. bought the old Charles Medley Distillers Kentucky.
Call made his first bourbon there the following year.
More than 20 brands
And in the five years since, he’s created more than 20 brands of bourbon and rye.
In late summer, the newly renamed Green River Distilling Co., will launch its new Green River bourbon, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon that’s four years old and made from a mash of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley.
Green River bourbon was a major brand between 1885, when the distillery opened, and 1918, when it burned.
It never reopened after Prohibition.
But Terressentia bought the rights to the name last year and took its O.Z. Tyler Distillery back to the distillery’s original name.
And Call got to recreate the iconic brand.
How important is Green River bourbon?
Well, the distillery recently paid $3,600 for a bottle of 1912 Green River bourbon.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rebuild a historic distillery and then to re-create a historic brand at the original site,” Call said. “That’s very unique.”
He said, “There are no official tests to become a master distiller. It’s more about experience. It’s about like being a farmer with information passed down through the generations. The tricks of the trade.”
So, how does one go about creating more than 20 different bourbons and ryes?
“You can change the mash bill — the percentage of grains,” Call said. “It has to be 51% corn, but you can change the other ingredients. You can tweak the yeast, the proof, the age, the location of the barrel in the warehouse, the brand of barrels you use. There are lots of things you can tinker with.”
The distillery is preserving as much of its almost lost history as it can.
It managed to acquire the desk of John Wellington McCulloch, who founded the company in 1885.
Green River has renovated its visitors’ center with more tasting rooms and added a conference room and lounge on the second floor.
Conference tables are made of wood from rickhouses, where bourbon is stored.
Green River makes its own bourbon and, under the Owensboro Distilling Co. name, makes bourbon for others, like football legend Terry Bradshaw.
“I’m proud of our diversity,” Call said. “Maker’s Mark just makes Makers’ Mark. But we make bourbon, rye, wheated bourbon, honey bourbon. We have different options for private labels.”
Bourbon for other labels is shipped overseas in tankers.
With all that bourbon, what is Call’s favorite for relaxing at home?
What’s his favorite?
“There is no bad bourbon,” he said. “But I’m partial to Green River bottled in bond. And I like our Yellow Banks brand a lot too. I’m pretty proud of our partnership with the Kentucky Corn Growers to create it.”
Today, Green River is making 90,000 barrels of whiskey a year.
“We’ve doubled the size of our bottling capacity,” Call said. “We’ll open a new bottling line this summer that’s costing several million dollars.”
He said, “We finished another warehouse here for bottled goods. And every 90 days, we’re opening another warehouse in Ohio County. There are 10 of them there now.”
Green River is the western anchor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which was largely closed last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Tours are picking up again,” Call said. “We had around 100 people here (March 20).”
He said, “We’re starting to have events here again — meetings, weddings, galas. Later, we’ll have bottle signings, a launch party for Green River bourbon, concerts on the lawn. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
