OWENWS-12-03-22 CAM COOKS

Cameron Anderson stands in his kitchen Wednesday at his home in Owensboro. A graduate of culinary school at Sullivan University in Louisville, he has started CamCooks4U.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Cameron Anderson plans to have a restaurant downtown someday.

And he’s working his way toward that goal with CamCooks4U, a personal chef business that include pop-up dinners, catering and food deliveries.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.