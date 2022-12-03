Cameron Anderson plans to have a restaurant downtown someday.
And he’s working his way toward that goal with CamCooks4U, a personal chef business that include pop-up dinners, catering and food deliveries.
“I’ve been doing pop-up dinners at The Pub on Second, Brasher’s and Reid’s Orchard,” he said. “My favorite is when I go into someone’s home and cook dinner in their kitchen.”
Anderson said, “I’m very passionate about this.”
That passion for food was ignited by his grandmother, Norma Waller, when he first tasted her cheesecake brownies.
“They were made from scratch and they were so amazing,” Anderson said.
He graduated from culinary school at Sullivan University in Louisville and worked in restaurants there for nine years.
“I started at Volare Italian Ristorante,” Anderson said. “It was very prestigious and the kitchen worked like an orchestra.”
But, he said, “I got caught up in the party scene and decided to come home to Owensboro. I moved back just before COVID hit and worked at Lure Seafood and Grille until it had to close for COVID.”
Then, Anderson started CamCooks4U “bringing safe meals to people’s homes. It became quite successful. But after things opened back up, I stopped doing it.”
But former customers kept calling, so three months ago Anderson and his girlfriend, Tatum Helm, started the business back up.
“I wanted to do my own thing,” he said. “I deliver three course meals to people for $30, plus a $10 delivery fee. Everything is fresh and I use as many local suppliers as I can.”
The idea is to get his foot in the door to having his own restaurant.
“It’s tough,” Anderson said. “But things have been going almost too good. It’s been amazing.”
He said, “A good dinner with conversation is love. Owensboro isn’t a food city, but it’s up and coming.”
His family owns Sun Windows.
“I’m the black sheep,” Anderson said with a laugh. “I want to do my own thing.”
He said, “I have a couple of concepts for a restaurant. But I need to find a space downtown. Catering for 200 on my stove is a headache. I need at least a ghost kitchen.”
Owensboro, Anderson said, needs more locally owned restaurants.
“I’m tired of chains,” he said.
The Christmas season is busy, Anderson said, “We’re booked through Christmas.”
