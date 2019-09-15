When traveling the commonwealth for chamber-related activities, I can't tell you how often people ask us how Owensboro does it? They want to know how we keep growing and succeeding and improving.
I think they want some business-savvy answer, but every time we say the same thing -- it's because of our people. It's because of this great community that we are able to shine as brightly as we do.
I was again reminded this past week of how great the American people are. With the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, our timelines and newspapers were filled with stories of hope, compassion and unity. On one the darkest days in our country's history, we recalled how incredible our people can be. We saw just how beautiful the community of humanity really is.
I believe we've gotten into a bad habit of dividing ourselves -- by race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, political beliefs, differing opinions of medicinal practices. You name it, we find a way to disagree about it. We shout why our opinions are right instead of listening to the other side to learn why they believe what they believe. And worst of all, we've started to think that our differences outweigh our similarities, and that couldn't be further from the truth.
Owensboro is special, yes, but we really aren't any different from any other place anywhere. The same people that make Owensboro great can be found all over the commonwealth, all over the United States and all over the world. No, they don't all look like us, think like us, live like us or even believe like us. But I know without a doubt that the community of humanity surpasses any and all differences we are sure to have. And, isn't that the beauty of it? That because of our differences, we are better. More importantly, our differences don't hinder us from helping, loving, empathizing, showing compassion or wrapping our arms around those in need, those broken or hurting.
The greatness of humanity will forever outshine the darkness; as long as we don't hinder its path.
