As the Membership Development and Marketing Manager of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, I often have the pleasure of celebrating with our Chamber Members. From ribbon cuttings and after-hours events to location changes and expansions, there’s nothing greater than celebrating Greater Owensboro’s successes. One way we support this ongoing progress is at our annual Business of the Year Awards.
Chamber Celebration, presented by Owensboro Health, is coming up next Friday, Jan. 24. Our Chamber Board of Directors and staff, along with 750 of our closest friends in the business, nonprofit, education and agriculture communities, will gather at the RiverPark Center to celebrate and fellowship with each other. During the course of the evening, we will announce eight 2020 Business of the Year Award winners, including:
• Emerging Business of the Year
• 1-10 Employees
• 11-50 Employees
• Over 51 Employees
• Non-Profit of the Year
• Education & Workforce Development Institution of the Year
• Manufacturer of the Year
• Rick Kamuf Agri-Business of the Year
In addition, we will be recognizing:
• Chamber Ambassador of the Year
• Director of the Year
• Chamber Young Professional Member of the Year
• Leadership Owensboro 2019 Class Member of the Year
• Chamber Member of the Year
While only a handful of Chamber Member businesses, organizations and individuals will walk away with an award, the night is truly about celebrating each other, our community partnerships and Greater Owensboro. It’s an honor to work for a community that understands and exemplifies the notion that when one of us succeeds, we all succeed. Greater Owensboro is what it is because of selfless individuals and supportive businesses. That, in itself, is a great thing to celebrate.
Tickets for Chamber Celebration are available by calling the Chamber office at 270-926-1860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.