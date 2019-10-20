When we survey our members to gauge their major obstacles, we get answers from across the board. After all, we serve close to 1,000 members who employ around 22,000 people in our region. And the nature of the work inside these member businesses is vast. From small businesses with two employees to the largest employers with workers in the thousands, it’s expected that they would have different challenges. However, there are a few that are common among nearly every member. Those are workforce issues and health insurance costs.
This year, we have rolled out several workforce programs that were collaborations with our educational partners. And now, we are proud to announce Lifestyle Health Plans, a health insurance affinity discount health care solution for Chamber member businesses.
The program is designed to give members a comprehensive and affordable health care solution that meets all the compliance requirements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). By offering affordable coverage along with proactive cost containment and employee wellness features, member companies can strategically manage health care costs while still maximizing benefits for their employees.
The plan is offered to member-employers with two or more employees, with no limitations on industry sector. It offers a robust wellness component with consumer-driven incentives.
Participating companies will enjoy:
• Flexible, level-funded medical plans
• Integrated wellness with deductible credits and cash rewards
• Value-added benefits to save out-of-pocket
• Association-negotiated economies of scale pricing
• Consumer-driven features for proactive cost containment
• Free telemedicine
• Free lab services
• Free diabetic testing supplies
The plan is available to Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce members. Participating members will see premium savings averaging between 5-15% from traditional plan designs. The Chamber is proud to partner with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and several local insurance agencies to provide this program.
For more information regarding Lifestyle Health Plans or Chamber membership, please contact Jaclyn Graves with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce at 270-926-1860 or email jaclyn@owensboro.com.
