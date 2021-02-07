It’s that time of year: Spring is coming, and here at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, we are celebrating our members! It’s Membership Appreciation time. This is our time to send out a THANK YOU to each and every one of our members.
The word “proud” is all I can think of when I think of our Chamber members. 2020 was a crazy year, but our members persevered! Many worked around the clock to meet demands or just remained calm in the storm. Many didn’t know what the future would hold, but they were positive and adapted to the changes. They were resilient and have sustained. We are humbled and inspired by them.
As we begin 2021, we have so much to look forward to, and we promise to earn our members’ investment by working hard each and every day with their best interest in mind.
Without our members, there would simply be no Chamber of Commerce. Every successful city has a strong chamber, and we are proud to serve our members who make us so great. It’s our membership that makes us so special. Individuals, organizations and businesses have made the decision to invest in the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. Through their support and their presence in the community, they add tremendous value to the overall well being of Greater Owensboro.
So, to all our Chamber Members, be on the lookout! Your 2021 Membership packet is on the way with your 2021 member decal.
Thank you, Chamber members. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your love for our community never ceases to amaze me.
Shelly Nichols is the vice president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.