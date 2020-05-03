Yesterday would have been Derby Day. But like everything else, the day was disrupted. And, like we are all doing in every other way right now, we made the best of it and we are looking forward to celebrating when the rest of the world focuses on Kentucky in September. We will get there … it will just take some time.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the plan for reopening. Healthy at Work started last Monday when shuttered health care sector entities began a phased-in approach to opening again for business. More sectors will follow in the month of May. Some sectors, due to the nature of their businesses and public health recommendations, will unfortunately not be able to open for a while longer.
Our team at the Chamber has been repeating the adage of “Keep Calm and Carry On.” And part of keeping calm and carrying on is to keep doing what we do … even if we have to adapt and improvise. After all, that is what every single business and organization we serve has had to do.
That is why we felt like it was absolutely necessary for our May Rooster Booster to carry on.
Rooster Booster is our community’s monthly gathering place. We come together to connect and recharge, and then go back to our respective workplaces and keep on moving forward.
Our Chamber knows that now more than ever we need to continue to connect with one another. And even though it may look different for a while, we will carry on. We felt like having this May Rooster Booster was one opportunity to continue forward together.
And what better time to have Gov. Beshear as our speaker.
E.M. Ford, our Rooster Booster sponsor, has been a force in our business community for nearly a century. We are so delighted they have stepped up to make this Rooster Booster possible. And we are so proud to partner with a firm that has always provided such depth of leadership in Greater Owensboro.
We are relieved about the reopening of our economy and getting back to the economic growth we saw just a couple of months ago. The best way to start this is to put one foot in front of the other and continue the next part of this journey moving forward together.
Join us. We will be on Facebook Live. If you don’t have a Facebook account, you can go to our website and register on Zoom. Or you can listen in live on WOMI.
We hope you can join us. We have gotten this far together. And we need to stay together to get the rest of the way home! See you Thursday at 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.