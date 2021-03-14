This is my first six months back at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, and I could not be more excited! There is so much to talk about as we work hard for each and every one of our members. We started off the year with a successful membership drive, sending out packets to every member. Members received our annual magazine, membership benefits sheet, insurance flyer and their 2021 member decal.
We have also been working hard to expand our membership benefits. A recent update is a brand new Member of the Week promotion. Our Member of the Week program offers our members a great marketing opportunity free of charge. It includes a featured article with a social media blast, a customized post on the Chamber Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, and a featured graphic in the Chamber weekly email and monthly Chamber Matters.
March 5, we hosted a ribbon-cutting at Merchant Centre Court (Owensboro-Daviess County Tennis Association) to celebrate their new naming sponsor, Altaf Merchant. Let me tell you, it was amazing! We were thrilled to be able to celebrate with Centre Court, and it was so wonderful to see people and feel the energy in the room — even if people were masked and social distanced.
This week, we will be back at it, hosting a ribbon-cutting at Mile Wide Beer Company. Mile Wide is based out of Louisville, Kentucky, and now has a home in Owensboro on Second Street downtown. They are known for their interesting and flavorful beer available on tap and sold in cans to-go. Breweries have become one of the signs of thriving communities, and they are a great new addition to our downtown scene.
April 1, we will hold our monthly (virtual) Rooster Booster breakfast. New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services is sponsoring April’s program, and we are honored to have Susan Elkington as our featured speaker. Susan is the president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing. In-person Rooster Boosters would have 400-plus people in attendance, but there are thousands viewing our Rooster Booster virtually. Our monthly breakfast never disappoints as we celebrate our members and our community!
So, as you can see, we are working hard at the Chamber! While we continue to fight against COVID-19, we look forward to having more interactions with our members as the year progresses. We can’t wait to be able to be all together again!
Shelly Nichols is the vice president for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
