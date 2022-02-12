Chili’s Grill & Bar plans an August opening for its first Owensboro restaurant at 4500 Frederica St.
That was most recently the home of the Golden Corral from 2017 to the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
But the building, erected by Ryan’s Buffet Grill & Bakery in 1997, will be razed and a new building erected there, a spokesman for Brinker International said.
Brinker owns Chili’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy and It’s Just Wings restaurants.
The spokesman said work will start next week on the project.
One reason, besides age, that the 25-year-old building is coming down is its size.
It’s 10,459 square feet and the typical Chili’s is roughly 6,000 square feet.
Most of its restaurants seat 200 people and have a staff of 120.
The chain has around 1,225 restaurants across the country.
The property at 4500 Frederica has been a favorite dining spot since the late Jim Wethington opened the Southside Barbecue Inn there in 1958, when the site was “way out in the country.”
It closed in 1994.
Ryan’s bought the property, razed the restaurant and built the structure that is there now.
Rumors about Owensboro getting a Chili’s started flying in 2005.
But nothing happened until now.
• Aldi said recently that it plans to add 150 stores and open new regional distribution centers across the country.
The company, the third-largest grocery retailer in terms of the number of stores, now has 2,100 of them in 38 states.
Aldi also said it plans to increase online shopping options and expand curbside pickup from 1,200 stores to 1,500 by the end of the year.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, which plans to open an Owensboro restaurant this spring, says it’s shooting for at least 7,000 locations — up from the previous goal of 6,000.
It had 2,950 at the end of the year.
Sales were up 19.3% in 2021.
And the company opened 215 restaurants.
It plans to open between 235 and 250 this year.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
