If you’ve been waiting for the new Chili’s Grill & Bar to open at 4500 Frederica St., your wait is over.
Owensboro’s newest eatery held a soft opening over the past week but its official opening date is Monday, the company said on its web page.
• Speaking of restaurants, in 1989, Restaurant Business magazine named Owensboro America’s No. 1 fast-food city.
And the Louisville Courier-Journal dubbed us “Chow Down Town.”
Looks like Kentucky is a “Chow Down State.”
A company called Betsperts said this week that Kentucky has the 10th highest number of fast food restaurants in the United States.
• Construction has slowed in Owensboro and across the country this year because of inflation, rising interest rates and supply shortages.
The Market Edge, a building permit compilation service based in Knoxville, Tennessee, says Owensboro has issued 102 permits for commercial projects so far this year.
That’s down from 118 last year.
And the value of the projects has dropped from $51.2 million to $40.1 million.
Last year, the report said, 301 residential permits were issued though this week.
That dropped to 187 so far this year.
The report also tracks the number of permits for homes valued at more than $400,000.
There were 23 last year and 20 this year.
• Gas prices continue to drop.
The cheapest in town Friday was $2.39.
The city average was $2.656.
The state average was $3.027 and the national average was $3.315.
• Education and business go hand in hand.
And here’s some good news.
Scholaroo, an education research firm and scholarship website, says that Kentucky has the fifth-highest high school graduation rate in the country.
But it also said the United States has one of the lowest high school graduation rates among developed countries.
• Don’t have your REAL ID yet?
This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline for getting one to May 7, 2025.
It had previously been May 3, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.