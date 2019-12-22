Colby's Deli & Cafe overcame struggles

In 1987, Colby and Carole MacQuarrie opened Colby's Fine Food & Spirits at the corner of Third and St. Ann streets.
Five years later, on July 15, 1992, they opened Colby's Deli & White Mountain Creamery at 401 Frederica St.
Putting two restaurants in downtown when it was still struggling was a gamble.
But it's paid off.
Both restaurants are still thriving in a newly renovated downtown.
"We purchased a White Mountain Creamery franchise." Carole MacQuarrie said last week of the deli's origin. "We made fresh, homemade ice cream. We were the first ice cream and sandwich shop to partner with White Mountain Creamery. We were open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m."
She said, "The food part was going strong, but the ice cream side was dwindling after three years. We transitioned to food only in 1995."
MacQuarrie said, "For several years, it seemed like an uphill battle with staff, folks finding us and getting our name out there. We thought it would be a cinch for sales, being so close to Colby's Fine Food and Spirits, but the walking patterns had not been established as far down as Fourth Street."
In 2009, when the city was proposing to spend $80 million to build an indoor events center, a parking garage, an arts academy and a farmers market area as well as to make traffic-pattern changes downtown and complete the development of Smothers Park, MacQuarrie was one of those pushing the idea.
She was a board member of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau at the time.
"It would be devastating if we miss this opportunity," MacQuarrie said at a board meeting in January 2019.
Last week she said, "Fast forward to 2013 when we put a winning team together. We updated and remodeled and the downtown exploded with walking traffic, thanks to the downtown remodel. Collin (her son) and our staff did an excellent job reaching people through social media. It was the turning point in our 27-year-old business that we needed. It is good to know that we are no longer 'a secret'."
Collin MacQuarrie and Mary Goetz have been co-managers of Colby's Deli & Cafe since 2013.
"I started as a server at the restaurant (Colby's Fine Food)," he said. "I guess I've been working in both restaurants for about 15 years."
The deli's best-selling menu item at lunch is Mary's Homemade Chicken Salad -- named for Goetz.
She's also the Mary in Mary's Mahvalus Meatloaf.
At breakfast, Collin MacQuarrie said, croissants and biscuit sandwiches are big and so are the breakfast quiches and muffins.
"Our muffins are the best in town," he said.
"Downtown renovation has been a boost for us, but not drastically," MacQuarrie said. "Anyone who comes in here once comes back."
Customers come from Alorica, a block north of the deli, law offices and other downtown businesses.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Business is mostly dine-in, but we deliver to doctors' offices and other places," MacQuarrie said.
The menu features 16 sandwiches, soups and salads plus daily specials.
"It would be awesome if we had a drive-through," MacQuarrie said.
But there's no room for that.
"Downtown is great, especially since the renovation," MacQuarrie said. "There's a lot more traffic. We have a warm atmosphere and know almost everybody by name."
And what many of them always order.
