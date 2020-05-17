Dear Class of 2020,
You made it! Those three words are literally spoken at every single graduation. Yet, they seem to carry so much more value for you. You have checked every box. You have paid any outstanding library fines and parking tickets. You have turned in the final paper and completed your very last final. You really have made it, but you have also made it through so much more.
Whether you are headed to the big world of middle school, becoming the little fish (again) in high school, putting the bookend on your K-12 education, completing your bachelor’s degree, finishing up your “fifth year of fun” or adding letters behind your name — you have made it.
You have made it. You have defied odds. You have balanced expectations. You have innovated. You have persevered. You have done all of this in a time filled with massive unknowns, immense pressure and emotional turmoil.
Although you might not hear those words echoed from a stage this weekend surrounded by lots of family and friends, I hope that you know them to be truer than ever before. Take a deep breath, turn your tassel and throw that cap in the air. You made it — and you deserve every bit of celebration!
On behalf of our team at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, congratulations to The Class of 2020!
Congratulations to the students. Congratulations to the parents. Congratulations to the grandparents. Congratulations to the aunts and the uncles. Congratulations to the spouses. Congratulations to the children. Congratulations to the teachers. Congratulations to the guidance counselors. Congratulations to the coaches. Congratulations to the academic advisors. Congratulations to the youth group leaders. Congratulations to the therapists. Congratulations to the mentors. Congratulations to the sorority sisters and fraternity brothers. Congratulations to the department heads and directors. Congratulations to the employers. Congratulations to the friends.
Congratulations to YOU!
