Residential construction in Daviess County was up 30% for the first nine months of 2021, the Market Edge reported.
The Knoxville, Tennessee, company compiles data from 325 code enforcement offices in 158 counties.
Its latest report said Daviess County issued permits for 301 new homes during that period, up from 232 at the same time last year.
But there aren’t as many large homes this year.
The report said that there were 23 homes with 4,000 or more square feet permitted during the period this year, compared with 43 during the same period last year.
On the commercial side, 118 permits were issued during the first nine months this year, compared with 74 last year.
But last year’s projects were worth $54.5 million.
This year’s were worth $51.2 million.
• The state says unemployment rates dropped in 113 counties in October and rose in only four.
All were lower in the Owensboro area.
Daviess reported a rate of 3.5% in October, down from 3.7% in September and 4.5% a year ago.
In Hancock, the rate was 3.7%, the same as in September, but down from 4.1% in October 2020.
McLean saw a rate of 3.5% in October, down from 3.6% in September and 4.1% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg reported 5.4% unemployment in October, down from 5.6% in September and 6.6% a year ago.
And Ohio saw 4.4% unemployment in October, down from 4.7% in September and 5.2% in October 2020.
• What’s that they’re building at 1761 W. Parrish Ave., where the Stop and Shop Shopping Center, built in 1951, was razed six years ago?
A 10,000-square-foot Dollar Tree, I’m told.
• Customer Growth Partners, which has been tracking retail sales since 2001, says Black Friday sales rose 12.9% last week to $34.9 billion.
That’s above the $31.2 billion reported in 2019 before the pandemic.
But they were up 18% from the $29.7 billion reported last year.
CGP is forecasting 6.7% growth for the holiday season this year because of inflation and supply chain challenges.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
