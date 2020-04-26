Your friends at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce know how challenging it is to run a successful business in a normal economic climate, much less in the middle of a pandemic. For those of us fortunate enough to be open, we’re attempting to continue earning revenue, keep our customers and clients engaged and do our best to take care of our employees and their well-being.
While you are aware of the advocacy work our Chamber does for this community and the ways we promote and encourage the growth of our Greater Owensboro businesses, I want to make sure you know of the cost-saving opportunities we are able to offer our members as well.
We know the majority of our local businesses are trying to stay open while adhering to closure regulations and guidelines, and insurance costs can be a difference maker for those businesses. We are proud to have the ability to provide our Chamber members with several great options when it comes to health care plans and workers compensation insurance.
• Lifestyle Health Plans: This program is designed to give members a comprehensive and affordable health care solution that meets all the compliance requirements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). By offering affordable coverage along with proactive cost containment and employee wellness features, member companies can strategically manage health care costs while still maximizing benefits for their employees.
• Chamber Advantage: A new health care solution offered in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to serve groups with 2-50 employees.
• ClearPath Mutual: A cost-saving program to help companies save 10% on workers’ compensation insurance.
Every little bit helps. If you are interested in learning more about these cost-saving options, please reach out. At a time like this, it’s important to evaluate where we are as organizations, and this is a great time to consider all of your available options to save.
As always, the Chamber is proud to work for you, the growth of this community and for your business. We will get through this together.
Jaclyn Graves is the Membership Development and Marketing Manager at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at jaclyn@owensboro.com.
