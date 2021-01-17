Last year handed lemons to a lot of businesses around the world when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
But some have been able to make lemonade.
The Wall Street Journal reported recently that in 2020 Americans started new businesses at the fastest rate in a decade.
More than 3.2 million new employer identification numbers were recorded last year — up from 2.7 million in 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau said.
Leah Danielle Simon, an Owensboro native living in Los Angeles, was one of those entrepreneurs who decided to launch a new business in the midst of the pandemic.
In June, she created The Box Company.
Its first product is The Comeback Box, which includes a 28-day deck of cards and several objects to help people create new habits to build their confidence and help them conquer the fear that the pandemic has caused many.
“On a long hike in the summer of 2020, I decided to create the company and this first box,” Simon wrote on her website — theboxco.store. “The pandemic and protests were below, my friends and family were melting down if not breaking down, and I needed to do something.”
She wrote. “I’m not a physician, politician or soapbox speaker. I am a curious person who studied philosophy and nonviolent conflict resolution, and then spent 20 years researching behavior as an advertising strategist. My research gave me insight into how people think and behave, what makes us feel disconnected and what makes us happy.”
Simon said many people are too overwhelmed by the pandemic to read self-help books or watch online seminars.
Each card is to be studied for five minutes a day, she said.
“You integrate it into your life in four ways — reframe, reignite, relate and reimagine,” Simon said.
“LA has been hit very hard and has been in lockdown since March,” she said. “A lot of friends and family were really struggling, mentally and emotionally. I wanted to help.”
She said, “I have been an advertising strategist, studying how people develop habits. People don’t have a lot of training in how to process change. When people are overwhelmed, they don’t feel like reading a book or attending a seminar. So I created a box with a deck of cards.”
The objects in the boxes all relate to the lessons, Simon said.
“You place them around the house as a trigger,” she said. “The value is in your experience. They help you unlearn uncertainty and learn confidence.”
The business has “gone very well” in its first months, Simon said. “I’ve been learning lessons in operating my own business.”
She said she’s working with a yoga studio on a partnership.
After graduating from Owensboro High School, Simon went to George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
“I traveled a lot,” she said. “I lived in the south of France and in London for a while.”
When she returned to the United States, Simon worked in New York City and Chicago as an advertising strategist.
“I was in LA years ago for a while,” she said. “Three years ago, I moved back here because I got tired of the cold. It’s 77 degrees here today.”
The Comeback Box is on sale for $96 on the company’s website.
