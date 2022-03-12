First United Bank and Trust Company has named Brianna Crowley its marketing and public relations officer.
Jason Hawkins, the bank’s president and CEO, said, “Her enthusiasm and passion for collaboration will help continue to drive the First United brand in each of our markets. Brianna has the ability to work within traditional marketing channels as well as drive social media platforms, which makes her an ideal fit for the bank.”
Crowley received her bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Evansville.
She previously worked for Madisonville Community College, where she increased community programming events for the college and surrounding communities.
First United has $500 million in assets and locations in Hopkins, Ohio, Daviess and Crittenden counties.
