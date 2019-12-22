SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, recently did a survey of the most financially healthy counties in Kentucky.
Daviess came in at No. 10.
The study analyzed debt, bankruptcy, poverty and unemployment.
Daviess County's debt as a percentage of income was 0.84%.
We had 2.99 bankruptcies per 1,000 people.
And our poverty rate was 16.4%.
Calloway County was ranked No. 1.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company said last week that it has bought Raben Tire Company.
But Raben will continue to operate under that name for the time being, it said.
• Are you still shopping for Christmas?
Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks overall retail spending trends, says total retail sales through Dec. 6 were up 3% from last year.
Mastercard is predicting an overall increase of 3.1%.
The National Retail Federation is forecasting an increase between 3.8% and 4.2%.
• Meijer surprised one shopper in each of its 247 stores on Dec. 14 with a $1,000 shopping spree.
It was the sixth year the company surprised a customer in each store with a Christmas gift.
• Kentucky's unemployment rate in November was 4.4%, the state said last week.
That's up from 4.3% a year ago.
The report said there were 5,472 more people in the workforce this year and 4,819 of them had jobs.
The number unable to find jobs was up by 653.
