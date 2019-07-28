The Kentucky Center for Statistics says unemployment rates fell in 55 counties last month, rose in 51 and stayed the same in 14 -- including Daviess and Muhlenberg.
In Daviess County, the rate was 4.4%, the same as June last year.
It had been 3.7% in May, but the end of the school year puts more people in the job market each June.
Hancock's rate was 4.3% -- down from 4.7% a year ago, but up from 3.5% in May.
McLean was at 4.9% -- down from 5.5% the year before, but up from 4.2% in May.
In Muhlenberg, the rate was 7.5% in June both years, but up from 6% in May.
And in Ohio, the June rate was 5.9% -- down from 6.5% a year earlier, but up from 4.7% in May.
The national rate was at 3.8% in June.
The state rate was 4.9%.
Woodford County had the state's lowest rate at 3.4%.
Magoffin's was the highest at 12.4%.
• McAlister's Deli said last week that it will open its new location at 2065 E. Parrish Ave. at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The first 50 people in line will receive a free Famous Sweet Tea once a week for a year.
Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
• Kelsey Carrico -- an employee of Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab, 3221 Frederica St., for the past three years -- is the new owner of the business.
All the staff remains with the business, according to a news release.
Hand Therapy opened in 2004.
• Evansville-based Old National Bank, which has branches in Owensboro, reported net income of $63 million for the second quarter -- up 43.1% from a year earlier.
• Gas prices were dropping last week.
Friday morning, they ranged from $2.33 to $2.49 a gallon.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
