E.M. Ford enjoying downtown

Back in 1925, Ernest Milton "E.M." Ford, who was an agent for the American Tobacco Co. at the time, opened E.M. Ford & Co. downtown.
An ad in the Owensboro Messenger the following year said the business was in Room 2 in the Odd Fellows Building at Third and St. Ann streets.
It said the company carried all lines of insurance and was running a special on tornado insurance for $2.02 a year.
In later years, Ford would serve in the Kentucky Senate from 1945 to 1953, be Daviess Democratic Party chairman from 1940 to 1956 and serve as Owensboro city manager in 1958-59.
Ninety-four years after he opened the office, his grandsons and great-grandson have moved the business back downtown after more than three decades in the 2100 block of Frederica Street.
"This is our sixth location," Steve Ford said last week. "Five of them have been downtown and three are in this same block."
On May 10, E.M. Ford & Co. moved from 2100 Frederica St. -- where it had been for the past 37 years -- to a new two-story building at 600 Frederica St.
The former location -- which includes "The World's Largest Sassafras Tree" out front -- is for sale.
"We had outgrown our old place," Steve Ford said.
"We've been looking for several years," Rick Ford said. "We looked at 10 different places."
E.M. Ford died of a heart attack in 1967 at age 70.
His sons, Wendell and Reyburn, took over the company.
But Wendell Ford was elected lieutenant governor of Kentucky that year.
So most of the day-to-day operations were handled by Reyburn Ford.
Wendell Ford stayed in politics -- governor and U.S. senator -- for the next three decades.
He died in 2015.
When Reyburn Ford retired, his son, Rick, and Wendell's son, Steve, took over.
They are both partners in the firm today, as are Steve's sons, Clay and Neel.
Steve has been with the company 43 years; Rick, 39 years; Clay, 17 years; and Neel, 11 years.
Today, E.M. Ford & Co. is one of the largest insurance companies in the state.
It has offices in Owensboro, Henderson and Louisville with a total of 33 employees -- 28 of them in Owensboro.
The company still carries all lines of insurance from more than 30 companies.
In 1926, Gore & Page Realty sold its insurance business to Ford.
That was the first of many acquisitions the Fords made over the coming decades.
In 1985, E.M Ford & Co. bought J.C. Rudd, which was founded in 1854.
If you count J.C. Rudd's years, what's now E.M. Ford has been writing insurance policies in Owensboro for 165 years.
Today, the company has about 4,000 clients -- 3,000 of them in Daviess County.
In June, readers of the Messenger-Inquirer named E.M. Ford their favorite insurance company in the newspaper's annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Returning to downtown was important for the business, Clay Ford said.
"We sponsored the initial downtown master plan," he said. "We've been excited about downtown. It's fun to watch people leave here and walk to lunch. It's exciting to see what's happening across the street at Brescia" University.
"I enjoy being down here," Steve Ford said. "I'm looking forward to watching the business grow when I'm in retirement."
Neel Ford said he's looking forward to showing the new offices off to the public soon.
Clay Ford said there's 6,500 square feet of office space in the back of the business that's available for lease.
It has its own elevator, he said.
The agency will celebrate its 100th anniversary in six years.
And it will be a big celebration, Clay Ford said earlier.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
