Family influenced Rhoads

Chris Rhoads' family tree explains why Rhoads & Rhoads' law practice is almost exclusively injury law, workers' comp, Social Security disability and wrongful death cases.
His grandfather, Lee Allen Rhoads, started the family law firm in Henderson in 1939 as Rhoads & Baker.
Lee Allen Rhoads also served as commonwealth's attorney there and served in the Kentucky General Assembly for 12 years, Rhoads said.
On the other side of the family tree, Chris Rhoads' other grandfather, Clarence Lewis, was a Muhlenberg County miner who died of black lung.
And Lewis' father, Proctor Knott Lewis, died in a mine accident when a rock fell on his head -- and he wasn't allowed to wear a helmet, Rhoads said.
That's why he's a lawyer and why he's focused on personal injury.
"This has been my passion, representing someone who has had a tragedy," Rhoads said. "There's nothing more gratifying than seeing a former client whose life is better because of what we were able to do for them. We want a positive experience for all of our clients. Most have experienced some type of loss."
In 1974, Chris Rhoads' father, Jerry, and his uncle, Tom, started Rhoads & Rhoads in Madisonville.
Jerry Rhoads served in the legislature for 12 years, just like his father.
In 1996, Chris Rhoads' brother, Bradley, opened a law practice in Owensboro.
And in 2000, Chris Rhoads joined the firm.
"Our roots in western Kentucky go back to the American Revolution," he said last week. "Our family has practiced law for 80 years."
The Owensboro office at 115 E. Second St. is now the firm's main office, although Jerry and Tom Rhoads are still practicing in Madisonville.
Today, Chris Rhoads runs the office.
Bradley Rhoads devotes most of his time to Grace Marriage, a Christian marriage ministry.
"My brother always committed a part of his practice to families in crisis," Chris Rhoads said. "He's still part of our firm, but he spends most of his time with Grace Marriage."
Today, the firm has six attorneys and 12 staff members.
Disability claims taking longer
Rhoads said getting Social Security disability for clients is taking longer these days.
"Appeals of disability denial used to take around four months," he said. "Now, it's eight to 10 months. Our disability caseload has grown significantly. Hopefully, that's because of the way we treat people."
The problem, Rhoads said, is a national shortage of administrative law judges and staff.
In the fall of 2017, the Washington Post wrote, "In the past two years, 18,701 people have died while waiting for a judge's decision, increasing 15% from 8,699 deaths in fiscal 2016 to 10,002 deaths in fiscal 2017, according to preliminary federal data. The rising death toll coincides with a surge in the length of time people must wait for a disposition, which swelled from a national average of 353 days in 2012 to a record high of 596 this past summer."
In June, readers of the Messenger-Inquirer gave Rhoads & Rhoads the top award for legal services in the annual Readers' Choice Awards.
The firm also placed second in the categories of best place to work and business that gives back.
"We have a wonderful team," Rhoads said. "I just love them to death. When I started my practice, I was told by an older attorney to treat everybody like I would my best client. I try to do that. We're a big family. Everybody helps each other. Everybody has a real passion for what we do."
He said, "I practiced in Lexington at a big firm for five years. My brother practiced for a big firm in Nashville. In Owensboro, we found an opportunity to be involved in the community."
Rhoads said, "I've coached Little League baseball for 15 years. I've worked with youth sports and different charitable organizations. We encourage everyone in the firm to be involved, to be part of the community."
He said, "I find that I get back more than I give. I cannot imagine living anywhere else."
The firm's Owensboro branch started in a basement at 121B W. Second St.
In 2003, it bought the old Salm's Building, which was built in 1904 as a furniture store.
The building later housed Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Baynham's shoes at different times.
"I absolutely love downtown," Rhoads said. "I love all the history. We're across from the Judicial Center and I can just walk across the street to court."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
