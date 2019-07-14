• Farmers Bank & Trust Company, a Marion-based community bank that has served Western Kentucky since 1899, has announced a merger with First State Bank Inc., a Central City-based bank that is a subsidiary of Community Bancorp of Kentucky Inc.
The planned acquisition of First State Bank will add five new offices to Farmers Bank's existing five-branch network. First State has two offices in Muhlenberg County (Central City and Greenville), two in McLean County (Calhoun and Livermore) and one in Warren County (Bowling Green). Farmers Bank has two offices in Crittenden County (main office and a drive-thru in Marion), plus offices in Livingston County (Salem), Henderson County (Henderson) and Hopkins County (Madisonville).
