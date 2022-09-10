Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits at 118 St. Ann St. celebrated its ninth anniversary on Sept. 1.
And Dennis Weafer, the restaurant’s third owner, says he has changed little on the menu, other than making everything fresh.
“My background is as a chef, so we make everything fresh here,” he said.
Weafer said, “I’ve been in the restaurant business for over 20 years, since 2001-02. And I worked in the meat department of a supermarket when I was in high school.”
He said, “My first job was at Little Caesar’s. I Worked at Niko’s Italian Cuisine for about 10 years, and I opened the kitchen at Heartford House.”
Weafer said, “I always enjoyed being in restaurants. I would eat every meal in a restaurant if I could.”
He bought the restaurant in September 2020, when the economy was still struggling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was definitely a gamble,” Weafer said. “It was just open on Friday and Saturday nights then because of the pandemic. We started slow, but we immediately opened every day but Monday.”
Fetta was a cornerstone of Owensboro’s downtown redevelopment.
In 2012, the city offered free land on St. Ann to someone who would erect a new building to help spur development downtown.
On Dec. 4, 2012, the city announced its deal with Mike Baker and Tim Turner.
They opened Fetta on Sept. 1, 2013.
Today, Weafer says, “Smothers Park and downtown in general bring people in. Friday After 5 was better for us this year in general. But Friday, Saturday and Sunday are always good when the weather is nice.”
The restaurant can seat more than 100 including on the patio.
And it can seat 45 in a private room upstairs.
“It’s beautiful on the patio when the weather is nice,” Weafer said.
Cheese and pepperoni are the biggest sellers, he said.
They’re followed by two pizzas that have been on the menu since the beginning — the Smothers Park and the Mashed Potato.
“I was going to take the Mashed Potato off the menu until I tasted it,” Weafer said. “It’s really good.”
Baker and Turner had to give away slices of the Mashed Potato in the beginning to get people to try it.
But it quickly caught on.
Weafer said Fetta sees a lot of people from out of town, “especially when there are conventions, concerts and sports events.”
“It’s almost become an iconic restaurant in nine years,” he said.
The walls are covered with local art that’s for sale.
“We sell a lot of it,” Weafer said. “We’re almost to the point of having to have a waiting list.”
He and his brother, Matt, also opened Sassafras, “a hyper-local restaurant featuring scratch-made Kentucky and regional food with a global influence,” at 420 Frederica St. earlier this year.
Fetta comes from the Italian word for “slice,” because the restaurant sells pizza by the slice as well as by the whole pie.
