The first thing you wonder about Gary's Fleur-de-Lis, 2219 Frederica St., is how the florist came up with the name for his business.
"We made it up in 20 minutes," Gary Tunget, who owns the shop with his wife, Mary Lisa, said last week.
"We had to come up with a name for the incorporation papers," he said. "It was literally going through the phone book, looking for ideas."
His last name in French and the fleur-de-lis -- a stylized lily with three petals bound together near their bases -- was the old royal arms of France.
So ...
That was three decades ago.
In November, the Tungets will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their store.
"But I've been in the floral business for 42 years," Tunget said. "When I was going to Western (Kentucky University), I delivered flowers for a shop there. And after college, I worked for two other florists here."
But the seed for his career was planted in Calhoun when he was boy.
"My grandmother lived two doors down from a florist," Tunget said. "I would hang out there and watch them make arrangements."
But he wasn't thinking of a career as a florist back then.
Tunget was an art major in college.
But that comes in handy with floral arrangements.
"It's amazing the changes we've seen in the floral business," Tunget said.
"Cremations are becoming more popular," he said. "And people don't send as many flowers when there's a cremation. But a funeral without flowers always looks a little harsh to me. "
Tunget said at one time, "It was mostly carnations, gladiolas and mums. But that's all changed. I don't even carry carnations any more. Martha Stewart really changed the floral industry a lot."
Artificial flowers, he said, "aren't as popular as they were."
Valentine's Day is still the shop's most important holiday, followed by Mother's Day and Christmas, Tunget said.
"But today, the market is saturated," he said. "Flowers are everywhere -- supermarkets, Hobby Lobby, everywhere."
Most of Tunget's business comes from Daviess, McLean and Hancock counties.
But, he said, "We get a lot of internet business."
Customers are happy enough with the shop that Gary's Fleur-de-Lis placed second among florists in the Messenger-Inquirer's Readers' Choice Awards in June.
The business is located in a 97-year-old house that's been such things as a tobacco store, dance studio and apartment house though the years.
Today, Gary's Fleur-de-Lis has two full-time employees and one part-time employee in addition to the Tungets.
Oh, and there's Mr. McKitty, a cat that has called the shop home for the past three years.
"I'm not really a cat person," Tunget said. "But ..."
In his spare time, Tunget is president of the Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
