Twenty years ago, Wayne and Cathy Foster bought two cabins in the Great Smoky Mountains for their family vacations.
The plan was to rent them when family members weren’t using them.
“Everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Wayne Foster said. “I tried to find a rental company to handle them and I didn’t like what I found. Nobody had an internet presence.”
He already had a computer company, The Systems Specialist, so the Fosters created American Patriot Getaways, a company that handles cabin rentals for cabin owners like themselves.
“We were the first rental company in the Smokies to stay open year round,” Foster says. “Today, we’re the largest single company renting cabins there.”
Jeanna Siddons, the company’s chief financial officer, said American Patriot Getaways now rents 470 cabins — 27 owned by the Fosters and the rest by others.
“Several of our clients have just one cabin,” she said. “And some have up to 10.”
Cabins range from one to 13 bedrooms.
“A lot of church groups and small conferences rent the larger ones,” Siddons said. “They have meeting rooms.”
“I’ve been so blessed,” Foster said. “I’ve had the greatest employees.”
Fifty-nine people work in reservations at the company’s headquarters — 3864 Vincent Station Drive — and around 300 are contract workers in housekeeping and maintenance in the Pigeon Forge-Gatlinburg area.
“All those families depend on us,” Foster said. “My job is to provide employment. March was the first time I’ve laid people off in 47 years of business. But then, May and June turned out to be the biggest months we’ve ever had.”
Siddons said, “Wayne and Cathy made sure all employees were taken care of (during the pandemic business closings.) They sent out gift cards.”
People who wanted to vacation in the mountains “were getting stir crazy and when Tennessee reopened, things started looking up again,” she said.
Siddons said, “We’re at capacity now. Bookings are solid through July. There will probably be delays in fall bookings until people see a definite school calendar. But we should see another boost in the fall.”
“People are tired of being cooped up,” Foster said. “They can rent a cabin, drive there and stay by themselves if that’s what they want. I stress that for a lot of people, this is a trip of a lifetime — something they’ve saved years for. And we want to make it something they’ll remember.”
He said, “We did have rental units in southwest Florida, but we sold them a few years ago. Sometimes, bigger isn’t better.”
Foster said, “The Smokies are the most visited national park in the U.S.; July to October used to be the biggest months. But we’re busy year-round now.”
He said, “We’re within eight hours of 40% of the U.S. population. And we’ve had people from every state and a few other countries in our cabins.”
Foster sold The Systems Specialist eight years ago to concentrate on American Patriot Getaways.
“We’ve been unbelievably blessed,” he said. “I had no idea that cabin rental would be as big as it’s become.”
The Fosters recently built a 10,000-square-foot office building with the company’s own commercial laundry facility for its cabins.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
