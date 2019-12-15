A report last week by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis didn't exactly bring Christmas cheer to the coal mining industry.
It said the Illinois Coal Basin, which includes western Kentucky, "will likely see declining production and mine closures as the industry continues to contract in the wake of coal-fired power plant retirements and falling exports."
It adds that coal companies in the region "will most likely fade away over the next two decades."
• On another energy note, a report by Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables and the Solar Energy Industries Association says the nation's residential solar market reached record highs in the third quarter this year.
In Kentucky, the number of residential installations grew by 7%, the report said.
Part of that is because the state changed the way utility companies compensate homeowners with solar installations effective next year.
• The Market Edge, a building permit compilation service, says that home construction in Daviess County is running ahead of last year at this time.
During the first three quarters of the year, the report said, permits were issued for 209 homes in Daviess County.
That's up from 191 a year ago.
And the number of $400,000-plus homes was also up.
This year has seen permits for 37 such homes in the first three quarters.
That's up from 32 through September last year.
• The website Business.org has ranked the best states for startups and entrepreneurs.
The rankings are based on unemployment, rent as a percentage of income, percentage of people ages 25 to 34 and the percentage of those in that age group with at least a bachelor's degree.
In Kentucky, it said rent is19% of income, the 25 to 34 group is 27.4% of the population but only 13% of them have at least a bachelor's degree.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.