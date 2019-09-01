In the mid-1950s, when Gary Pickrell was about 8 years old, he would ride his bike over to Tom Moreland's Cree-Mee, 2220 Veach Road, from his home on 22nd Street for an ice cream cone.
Since 2000, Pickrell has owned the restaurant -- now known as Gary's Drive-in.
"I always wanted a little burger place," he said last week. "And it came true."
Moreland opened the drive-in in 1954, Pickrell said, and sold it to Carl Stewart, his nephew, in 1968.
It became Carl's Drive-in that year.
And in 2000, Pickrell bought the restaurant and changed the name again.
Gary's and The Big Dipper both celebrated 65 years in business this year.
And the Wonder Whip will reach that mark next year.
"It's amazing that all three are still here," Pickrell said.
A Restaurant Brokers study says that up to 90% of independent establishments close during the first year and the remaining restaurants will have an average five-year life span.
Owensboro has bucked that trend with a number of restaurants that are 30 or more years old.
Before buying the restaurant, Pickrell worked for Wyndall's Enterprises for 33 years, managing supermarkets in Gabe's Shopping Center and on West Parrish Avenue and Scherm Road.
"We make old-fashioned hamburgers that are different from most of the big chains," he said. "We use a flat grill and toast the buns. We serve it good and hot. It's all beef that's fresh, never been frozen. Burgers are our top item."
In 2015, Gary's Drive-in and the Big Dipper both made Thrillist.com's list of best burgers in Kentucky.
"The drive-in burger/shake-shack game is on point in Owensboro, with Gary's Drive-In and Big Dipper in a photo finish for Western Kentucky's best burger," the site said.
"Gary's is a straight-forward burger joint with a hamburger-heavy menu accompanied by homemade chili, onion rings and fried bologna sandwiches," it added. "We recommend ordering one of its house-made malts to round out your meal."
Best Things Kentucky once ranked Gary's third on its The 10 Best Burgers in Kentucky list.
A woman from Burlington, Iowa, wrote on YELP: "Wonderful little stop. We felt prices were reasonable. If we pass thru again, we will definitely stop. Yummy milkshakes and hamburgers. Really hit the spot for us between a brunch and late dinner. Friendly as well."
A little niche
"I have a little niche that most places don't have," Pickrell said. "We have bison burgers, salmon burgers, turkey burgers and veggie burgers. Our chili burgers and chili dogs do really well."
He also offers home-made soup -- chili, vegetable, bean and Hoppin' John.
"I only make Hoppin' John in the winter," Pickrell said. "A lot of people really like Hoppin' John."
"Our milkshakes are big too," he said. "I've added a lot to the menu. Fried bologna is popular and so are sweet potato fries. But fried green tomatoes are really big sellers."
A lot people who grew up eating at Carl's or Gary's still drop by when they're visiting family in town, Pickrell said.
"They usually want a chili burger or a chili dog," he said.
His customers are about evenly divided between drive-through and walk-in.
The restaurant seats 22.
Pickrell has a staff of eight.
"But I'd like to hire a couple more," he said.
Pickrell is 70 now.
But, no, he has no plans to retire.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.