Owensboro motorists are seeing something they haven't seen for awhile.
Gas prices approaching the $2 mark.
On Friday morning, prices ranged from $2.05 to $2.39.
And only one station was above $2.24.
An AAA study found that Owensboro had the second-lowest average gas price in what it calls "west central" Kentucky.
Average prices in the five cities in the survey were $2.168 in Elizabethtown, $2.178 in Owensboro, $2.277 in Paducah, $2.30 in Bowling Green and $2.527 in Louisville.
• The McDonald's restaurant at 4800 Frederica St. picked up a building permit recently for a $283,209 partial remodeling of the restaurant, which opened in 1983.
• Inspector Gadgets Computer & Mobile Services, which specializes in computer, cellphone and general electronic repairs and sales, has opened in Towne Square Mall.
The store has had an East 18th Street location for years.
• Popeyes has been getting a lot of attention for its chicken sandwiches.
Now, McDonald's is getting in the mix with its Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders and a Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich, starting Wednesday.
"The excitement that spicy flavors bring is something we know our customers have always loved," Todd Manisco, manager of menu innovation at McDonald's, said in a statement, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
• The U.S. Census Bureau said last week that home equity and retirement accounts accounted for 62.9% of households' net worth in 2015.
But it said that 37% of us didn't own a home and 47.1% of us didn't have a retirement account.
• The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Target sent a letter to its suppliers, saying that it "will not accept any new cost increases related to tariffs on goods imported from China."
We'll see if that works.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
