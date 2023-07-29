Couple of interesting building permits this week.
Bath and Body Works picked up one for a 32,700-square-foot store at 2490 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons.
Is this a second store or is the one in Towne Square Mall moving?
Employees said this week that they haven’t been told.
And two suites at 5040 Frederica St. — where Kentucky Korner used to be in front of Towne Square Mall — are being remodeled at a cost of $221,114 and $426,642 each.
One is for Eye Mart and the other for a future tenant, I’m told.
• If you haven’t tried Owensboro Karen Restaurant in Sorgho, you’d better hurry.
Sisters Tee Moo and Hser Wah said on Facebook that it is closing on Aug. 13 after three years.
• Unemployment rates are creeping up again.
The state says they rose in 53 of Kentucky’s 120 counties and stayed the same in 20 last month.
All five Owensboro-area counties saw slight increases.
Daviess reported a 4.5% rate in June, 4.0% in May and 4.4% in June 2022.
Hancock saw a rate of 4.8% last month, 4.2% in May and 4.7% a year ago.
McLean was at 5.1% in June, 4.7% in May and 5.0% last year.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 6.7% last month, 6.0% in May and 6.3% in June 2022.
And Ohio was at 5.6% in June, 4.9% in May and 6.3% a year earlier.
• The Merchants Payments Coalition says credit card “swipe fees” — the amount banks charge stores for processing credit card sales — will increase the price of school and college supplies by more than $3 billion this year.
That breaks down to between $20 and $30 per family.
The National Retail Federation says parents will spend an average of $890 on kids in kindergarten through high school this summer for a total of $41.5 billion.
