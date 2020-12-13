James Gillaspie believes in Towne Square Mall so much that he’s opened two stores there and just signed a three-year extension on his lease.
In January 2019, he moved his Sports Country store from Madisonville to the mall.
“I’m living the dream,” Gillaspie said then. “I’ve always wanted to own a sports store in the mall.”
In August, he opened a second store --Sports Country T-shirt Factory — across the hall.
The first store is filled with more than 1,000 sports hats, shirts, jerseys, throws, clocks, pillows, lamps and other merchandise with a sports theme.
The newest store does custom work.
“If you’re planning a wedding and want to put the couple’s pictures on shirts, we can do that,” Gillaspie said. “If you want to put your family pictures on shirts, we can do it.”
Sports Country covers 4,500 square feet.
T-Shirt Factory adds another 2,800 square feet for a total of 8,300.
Gillaspie, who played football for Apollo High School back in the day, started his sports clothing business in flea markets several years ago.
And it’s grown through the years.
“If it continues to grow,” Gillaspie said, “I’ll combine everything in a larger space.”
He said, “The NFL is our biggest-selling line. We carry all 32 teams. The Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts are all strong in this area. But the Steelers, Cowboys and Packers have the biggest fan base.”
Gillaspie said, “We have 10 times the inventory we had last year. We’re more prepared for Christmas. Our sales are up 10% to 15% despite the pandemic.”
Shoppers will find a large selection of Kentucky merchandise.
“We’re trying to become known as a destination for Kentucky stuff,” Gillaspie said.
Hockey, he said, sells the least amount of merchandise.
“But it’s growing,” Gillaspie said. “The NHL and MLB are coming along.”
He said, “Some people think that just because a lot of stores have closed out here, that traffic has gone down. But people still come to shop. People come in from McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties and then there are the local regulars.”
A group of local investors recently bought the old Macy’s building with plans to turn it into an indoor sports complex.
“We’re in the right spot for that,” Gillaspie said. “More business owners should come out here. You can’t get this much foot traffic in a strip center and I need foot traffic. The mall is going to make a comeback. COVID has slowed it down, but it will come back.”
He said, “I hear people are looking at the Sears building and the JC Penney building. This is a high-traffic area. Some investors are waiting until COVID is over to make a decision. But people still come from several counties.”
Gillaspie said many former Owensboroans come out to stock up on Kentucky merchandise when they come home to visit.
He laughed, “Believe it or not, we do sell a lot of Duke stuff too.”
Gillaspie said, “I’m an Owensboro native and I love my hometown.”
He said, “I worked at a little bit of everything before I started Sports Country. I always wanted to work for myself. And now, I am.”
Gillaspie said, “People need to stop shopping online and start supporting local merchants.”
