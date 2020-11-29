Throughout this season of Thanksgiving, we think about all the things we are grateful for; the things we hold near and dear to us despite the events of the world.
We also think about ways we can share that gratitude and give back to our communities.
Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a national day that started in 2012. It was created simply as a day that “encourages people to do good.” It is celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
The beauty of this day is that anyone can participate, individuals or businesses. And you can participate in any way you choose. You can give of your time, by volunteering in-person or virtually. You can give financially to help those in need.
You can share your voice, by speaking out for or sharing messages from causes that are important to you. And you can share gratitude, thanking those in your community who have risked their health this year to make sure we still have the services we rely on; to those who have taken care of our children who needed a safe space to learn; to those who have paid rent and utilities or have fed hungry families who have never before had to ask for assistance.
Our community’s non-profits are one of our deepest local blessings. The caring and compassion that they each demonstrate to the clients or service population has not stopped during the pandemic. In fact, most of our non-profits have had to work even harder in very tough conditions.
Shop Owensboro powered by Independence Bank was kicked off on Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center. People from all over the community drove up to our Shop Owensboro curbside kick off to get their iconic green bags and go forth to spend their money locally. This is always an important time of the year for our local retailers to make their numbers. This shopping season is more important than ever.
Remember, nearly every one of these businesses have created ways to shop or order in from your couch. You do not even have to leave your house to be a part of this!
Local restaurants and gathering places continue to take hits during the pandemic. Mostly every local establishment is innovating to survive.
They need you. They need all of us. And we need them. Whether it be a local business who takes care of us; a local restaurant who feeds and nourishes us; a local non-profit who ministers to the vulnerable in our community. They need us.
We often look at tough situations and feel a call to help.
“What can I do?”
This year, opportunities to make a difference are all around us.
Shop Local. Order local carry-out. Donate to our non-profits. Owensboro always rallies together to get through tough times.
We can do this!
