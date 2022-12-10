The store inside the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum ships merchandise all over the world these days.
And it’s also popular with local shoppers looking for something to send to friends and relatives out of town.
“They want things with ‘Owensboro’ and ‘Hall of Fame’ on them,” Sally Dickens, the Hall’s visitor experience director, said this week.
T-shirts and magnets are the biggest sellers, she said.
Dickens said, “The internet has changed everything. We get orders online from several countries.”
The store sells DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, T-shirts, sweatshirts, books, ROMP merchandise, Bluegrass Unlimited magazines, hats, cups, mugs, key chains, postcards and vintage postcards, glassware, shot glasses, magnets, posters and even ROMP brand rye whiskey.
Only three bottles of rye are left in the store — at $95 a bottle.
“We’re very busy during ROMP (in June),” Dickens said. “People from all over come in to get out of the heat.”
The Pickin’ Parlor next to the store has several acoustic instruments for people to play.
“It’s a huge draw,” Dickens said. “We have jams every Saturday and Sunday. And school groups come through. Some people who play and some people who have never touched an instrument get in there and try. And people who can’t sing, sing.”
She plays bass and sometimes guitar in the Owensboro Bluegrass Band, which is made up of members of the Hall of Fame’s staff.
Despite the rising number of internet sales, Dickens said local sales still outnumber them.
“Local people are coming in now to Christmas shop,” she said.
Dickens said Hall of Fame members get a 10% discount on items they purchase.
Over in one corner is a Wurlitzer Bubbler jukebox from the mid-1940s — when Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs were playing in Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys.
It needs some work though, Dickens said, because the needle sticks.
The museum store dates back 30 years to the Hall’s former home at 117 Daviess St.
“I volunteered at the old place,” Dickens said. “This is a whole lot bigger. People are amazed when they come in. Owensboro can be proud of this place.”
On one shelf is a banjo ukulele that sells for $125.
“We had them in the Pickin’ Parlor for people to try and then we put a few on sale,” Dickens said. “We’ve sold four so far.”
