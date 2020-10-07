Haunts of Owensboro adding new sites

When the evening shadows lengthen and the chilly October winds rustle the dying leaves, a smile creeps across David Wolfe’s face.
This is the perfect time of year for his 13-year-old business — Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walking Tours.
There’s just something about the approach of All Hallows’ Eve that brings people out to look for ghosts.
“We’re starting at a new place this year,” Wolfe said Monday. “We’ll start and end the tour at Ghostly Productions, 203 W. Fourth St. They have some great ghost stories there and multiple sounds inside the building.”
There are several new ghost stories for the tour this year, he said.
“We’ll be going back to the Campbell Club and Bill’s Restaurant,” Wolfe said. “And this year, we’ll be going to what I call ‘Haunted Row’ on West Seventh Street. There are several houses there with good stories.”
He said Rainey Bethea, who in 1936 became the last person in America to be publicly hanged, lived for a time on one of the properties.
Another house in the row, Wolfe said, has the ghost of a woman who walks the stairs between 6 and 7 p.m. nightly.
“We can’t go in the building though,” he said, “for insurance reasons.”
Someone working in the house once saw a big ball of greenish-blue light in one of the rooms, Wolfe said.
The man quickly left, he said.
The group will also go by Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, which Wolfe calls “one of the most haunted sites in western Kentucky.”
At Fourth and Frederica streets, he said he’ll talk about the city’s first graveyard and the bodies still buried beneath the city.
“There have been odd traffic accidents at that corner,” Wolfe said. “I talked to a man who was in one of the accidents and he said he thought he saw somebody standing in the middle of the street, but when he looked back there was no one there.”
There’s plenty of room for social distancing on the tour and people should wear masks, he said.
The tour features two “ghost hunts,” Wolfe said.
“I’ve had a pretty good crowd so far,” he said.
Tours are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $15 for those 12 and older and $10 for those 6 to 12.
Wolfe doesn’t recommend the tour for anyone under 6.
For reservations, call 270-313-5596.
Wolfe said he will do private tours for groups of four or five people.
The tours will continue through the first week of November, he said.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
