It may feel like summer is a long way off.
But Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials are interviewing more than 600 candidates over the phone this weekend for seasonal jobs.
The company plans to hire more than 2,200 people this summer.
For those 18 and older, wages start at $13 an hour.
If you’re interested, go to HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an application.
Some jobs are available for 14-year-olds, but most require that a person be at least 16.
Email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with questions.
• Bet you never thought you’d see this.
Target said this week that it is raising starting pay for some workers to up to $24 an hour.
For most positions, starting pay is still $15 an hour.
But the chain said the higher pay will be based on the nature of the job and the prevailing competitive wages in each community.
Target is also expanding access to healthcare benefits for hourly workers beginning next month.
• Seems like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are appearing as fast as daffodils these days.
But the chain said this week that it plans to open 590 new stores and to renovate 800 Family Dollar stores this fiscal year.
That number is expected to include 190 new Dollar Tree stores and 400 Family Dollar stores.
The company currently operates 16,077 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.
• According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in town on Friday morning was $3.08 a gallon.
• The Economic Policy Institute has updated its Family Budget Calculator, which shows “what’s required for families to attain an adequate — but modest — standard of living in communities throughout the country.”
It says a family of four in Daviess County needs an income of $83,351 a year.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.