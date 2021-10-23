Owensboro home builders are having the best year they’ve had in a long time.
Through Sept. 30, they had picked up 301 permits to build single-family homes.
That’s the most houses for that period in the past five years.
There were 235 in the first nine months of 2020, 214 in the same period in 2019, 173 in 2018 and 160 in 2017.
And only 2020 had more homes in the entire year — 302.
There were 277 homes built in all of 2019, 220 in 2018 and 228 in 2017.
The only month this year that was lower than last year was September, when 22 permits were picked up.
That was down from 41 a year earlier.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, said there would have been more houses built this year if there were more trades professionals and a steady supply stream of building materials.
“The need, and demand, for homes is only going to increase,” he said.
• As of Dec. 31, 2020, there were 375.1 million credit union members in 118 countries, according to World Council of Credit Unions.
• The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend an all-time high of $10.14 billion on Halloween this year — up from $8.05 billion in 2020.
Each of us is expected to spend $102.74 on costumes, candy, decorations and greeting cards — $10 more than we planned to spend last year.
Somebody is going to have to spend a lot more to make up for my lack of spending.
• Texas Roadhouse says it’s rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for employees interested in getting a college degree.
They’ll be hiring at the Owensboro restaurant on Monday.
The announcement said that any team member working 30 hours or more weekly who qualifies for employee benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in reimbursement each year for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.
Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
• Amazon says its 500,000 third-party sellers averaged $200,000 in sales last year — up roughly 18% from the previous year.
It estimates that those third-party sellers created 1.8 million jobs in the United States.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, which is planning an Owensboro location next year, says it opened 41 new restaurants during the third quarter, including two relocations.
That brings the total to 2,892.
Thirty-six of those restaurants have a Chipotlane drive-thru.
• Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is now a Certified Agriculture Dealership, making it eligible to offer AgPack to farmers.
AgPack offers farmers a number of discounts and rebates that can be added to any other incentives and rebates that the dealership offers.
For more information, go to www.certifiedagdealer.com.
