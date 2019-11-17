Home Realty Inc. was named one of the Top 45 Real Estate Firms in the Nation for Exceptional Customer Service. This the third year in a row they have earned the National QE Award.
Home Realty has been serving the Owensboro area since 1963 and has a sales force of 15 licensed, professional agents. The company is located at 3424 Frederica St. and can be found online at www.HomeRealtyOwensboro.com.
