The Greater Owensboro REALTOR Association continues to see strong sales in 2020, despite the pandemic.
In November, the organization says 139 homes were sold for a total of $25.4 million.
The median price was $163,000.
And the average home was on the market for only 57 days.
A year ago, 116 homes were sold in November for a total of $17.5 million.
The median price was $139,200.
And the average home was on the market for 80 days.
Karen Gross, association president, said, “A significant decrease in days on market indicates that houses are quickly under contract once hitting the market.”
• But others are struggling this year.
The National Restaurant Association says more than 110,000 restaurants — or about 17% of the total in the country --have closed permanently or long-term during the pandemic.
It adds that 10,000 have closed in the past three months.
• Louisville Business First says Owensboro ranked fourth among Kentucky cities in the amount of Paycheck Protection Program loans received this year.
The report says Owensboro businesses received $130.7 million in loan money — 2.5% of the total.
Louisville got $1.54 billion; Lexington, $605 million and Bowling Green, $187 million.
The report said that Owensboro-based Independence Bank of Kentucky ranked ninth among lenders in the state.
It awarded $149.4 million in loans, the report said, 2.8% of the state’s total.
• The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority last week approved tax incentives of $450,000 to Ohio County-based Infrastructure Precast for a $2 million expansion.
The report said the company plans to manufacture reinforced concrete pipe.
It said the company has 29 employees now and expects to eventually have 50.
klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7301
